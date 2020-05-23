Zack Snyder’s Justice League Actor Ray Porter Reveals If He’s Playing Darkseid in Ava DuVernay’s New Gods

This has been a huge week for DC fans as the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of Justice League was officially announced on Wednesday. The highly-anticipated version of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be hitting HBO Max next year and there are some changes for fans to look forward to. The DC villain Darkseid was rumored to be making an appearance in Justice League around the time the theatrical cut premiered, and Snyder has teased the superpowered god's role in the years since. Ray Porter, who was lined up to voice Darkseid in the film, has also advocated for the Snyder Cut's release for quite a while. Porter recently shared his reaction to the Snyder Cut news, and he couldn't be more thrilled with the announcement and the fans. Many folks have long wondered if Darkseid's portrayal in Justice League will end up differing from The New Gods, a feature film that is set to be directed by Ava DuVernay and was written by DuVernay and Tom King. However, while speaking to LightCast, Porter addressed that he's not currently involved with The New Gods.

"No, I have not," Porter replied when asked if he'd heard from DuVernay. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

Set in a corner of the DC Universe created by Jack Kirby, The New Gods follows a group of powerful beings (the titular New Gods), half of whom are good and live on the planet of New Genesis and half of whom are evil and live under the iron fist of Darkseid on Apokolips. Darkseid's family has already been represented onscreen, in the form of Justice League villain Steppenwolf. The Parademons, Apokolips's cannon fodder troops, were the self-destructing, flying monsters also seen in that film as well as in the Knightmare sequence from Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The New Gods does not yet have a release date. The next DC film scheduled to hit theatres is Wonder Woman 1984, but its current August 14th release date could change.

