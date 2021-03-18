Justice League Snyder Cut Unmasked Batman McFarlane Toys Exclusive Figure Pre-Orders Are Live

The long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally here, and so are the McFarlane Toys action figures inspired by it. We have already seen figures for Batman, Superman, Cyborg, Flash, Steppenwolf, Aquaman, and Darkseid - and now you can add an unmasked Batman Bruce Wayne figure to the lineup. The unmasked figure also happens to be an exclusive.

Indeed, the new McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-inch Batman figure goes full Ben Affleck with an unmasked head sculpt. It also includes up to 22 points of articulation, a batarang, a grapnel gun, a base, and a collectible art card. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $22.99 with shipping set for June (limited to 2 units per customer). Again, this is an exclusive, so reserve one while you have the chance - they probably won't last long. When the figure does sell out, it will likely end up here on eBay.

As noted, McFarlane Toys has released numerous figures based on characters in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Entertainment Earth also has those figures up for pre-order right here. This includes the masked version of the Batman exclusive.

Additional images of the figures are available in the gallery below. Zack Snyder's Justice League is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

