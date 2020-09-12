Justice League: Snyder Cut Star Kiersey Clemons Lends Support to Ray Fisher Amid Warner Bros. Probe

✖

Justice League: Snyder Cut star Kiersey Clemons has voiced her support for Ray Fisher amid the current Warner Bros. probe. The conversation around the Cyborg actor’s allegations of misconduct on set during the Justice League reshoots has a lot of his former co-stars weighing in. Just a few days ago, Aquaman star Jason Momoa posted a picture of them on stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 with the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher. Now, the Iris West actor, who was not included in the release version of the film, is going the same route on the social media platform. DC fan circles have been buzzing about this whole situation since the hashtag began gaining steam on different apps last week. Now, Fisher has the eyes of a lot of comic book fans squarely on him.

When Warner Bros. Pictures detailed some of the facts about the ongoing investigation, Fisher went to social media to call out the company for undermining the seriousness of the allegations.

"It really is a shame that @wbpictures willfully chose to publicly undermine the seriousness of the toxicity and abuse that myself and others have reported to WB HR and Labor Relations…They tried to minimize me as being an actor with petty creative differences," Fisher said. "They failed."

View this post on Instagram #IStandWithRayFisher A post shared by Kiersey (@kiersey) on Sep 11, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT

The Cyborg actor gave more of his side of the story on social media last week.

Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power," Fisher explained. "I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug. 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagafter immediately after."

"Just got off the line with the investigator. Had to end the interview early before going into detail with him," Fisher added. "He's definitely been put on the case by Warner Bros. Pictures, not Warner Media. His findings will go directly and solely to Warner Bros. Pictures legal."

Warner Bros. has called Fisher's claims into question, with this statement:

"While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal... to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator. Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide."

