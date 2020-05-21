Justice League: Watch The Moment Zack Snyder Announced His Cut For HBO Max

✖

A moment years in the making happened this afternoon as WarnerMedia officially announced Zack Snyder's Justice League will be made available to the public in 2021, streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The fan favorite filmmaker made the announcement during a livestream video following a live commentary of his 2013 film Man of Steel, flanked by star Henry Cavill and several members of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement. In fact, if you weren't able to see it for yourself, you can watch the video where Zack Snyder himself announced that he's going to release the Snyder Cut in the player below.

As of this writing it's unclear if the film will debut on HBO Max as one mega-sized viewing event or split up into chapters, but a report after the announcement revealed that Snyder and Co. have toyed with both options. In the end, Snyder himself is just grateful to have the opportunity and he knows the relentless fan base are to thank for it.

"Clearly this wouldn’t be happening without them," Snyder said of the fan movement to release the film. "This return to that pedigree and to let my singular vision of my movie be realized, in this format, in this length, is unprecedented and a brave move."

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer said. "Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

Snyder is reportedly getting the band back together as it were for the needed post-production work on the film, bringing the crew that had originally been hired for the film to complete it with a new score and to finish new & old visual effects that are needed. In addition it's been reported that Snyder might bring back some of the original actors from the movie to record new dialogue.

