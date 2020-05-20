Justice League Stars Could Return for Snyder Cut Work

✖

Now that we know Warner Bros. plans to release Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, there are tons of questions about how everything will come together. Snyder himself has made it clear that there's still work to be done, while some unnamed sources have indicated that it will require millions of dollars to complete the visual effects and the final edit. However there are still questions surrounding the involvement of the actors starring in Justice League and whether they will return for either recording new dialogue or participating in reshoots. So far, it sounds like those could be viable options.

According to the report from THR, this new version of the Snyder Cut of Justice League could bring back the original actors to record additional dialogue. Whether that means ADR in sound booths or pickups for reshoots, not to mention which actors would be involved; that's not all clear at this point. But that sounds like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and the rest of the gang could return for more.

Despite the long road before Zack Snyder's Justice League releases in 2021, the filmmaker sounds rejuvenated now that he has the opportunity to complete his vision.

"It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie," Snyder told THR. "You probably saw one-fourth of what I did."

While it has taken a few years, the team at Warner Bros. is also on board with Snyder's vision. Executives for the film division and the new streaming service HBO Max spoke with excitement about the original version of the film finally premiering.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to hit HBO Max in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.