Justice League: Deborah Snyder Reveals Deleted Wonder Woman and Lois Lane Scene in the Snyder Cut

Saturday afternoon, Zack Snyder unveiled another clip from the Justice League Snyder Cut, showing Superman (Henry Cavill) show up to Bruce Wayne's compound in a black suit. Sunday, Justice League producer Deborah Snyder had a spotlight panel of her own, where she revealed even more about the Snyder Cut. While Deborah didn't reveal the clip itself, she spoke of a deleted scene that will make its way back into the project when the director's cut hits HBO Max. As she details, it's a scene between Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Amy Adams' Lois Lane in the immediate aftermath Superman's death.

"It's a scene where Diana visits Lois after Clark's death and she's been, you know, not going out and it's just very supportive scene because even though she's lost her house, she's coming there not to ask for help, but to help Lois," Deborah said during her Justice Con spotlight. "I can't wait and you'll get to see that scene."

You can see Deborah's full Justice Con panel here. As Zack revealed Saturday, fans can expect a full Snyder Cut teaser to be released at DC FanDome next month.

"I will tell you guys, at FanDome there will be more footage so you can look forward to a bigger meal, if you will," Snyder said during his spotlight. You don't have to watch just the same three shots over and over again. That clip [the black suit Superman clip] is more for fans...it's the realization of an idea. I would say for sure it's a teaser."

A virtual event encompassing the entire DC Comics including film, television, animation, and publishing, FanDome will feature never-before-seen footage from all corners of the DC Universe, including Matt Reeves' The Batman and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement when FanDome was first announced. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently set for release on HBO Max sometime in 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.