DC FanDome Likely to Feature Two Secret Movie Announcements

The summer convention season has evolved in some unexpected ways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many traditional pop culture conventions taking their events digital. One of the newest examples of this is DC FanDome, a one-day event that is set to kick off in late August. The digital convention is set to celebrate the best movies, TV shows, comics, video games, and more under the DC Comics umbrella -- and it sounds like that will involve a few surprises. The mobile version of DC Fandome's "Questions" site - which, as the name suggests, allows fans to submit written or video queries for the event - recently got updated to include two "Secret Movie" categories.

Obviously, there's currently no indication of exactly what these films are, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about it. There's a chance that one of them could be Black Adam, which, despite not being on the questions list, is already confirmed to have some sort of presence at the event. There also are plenty of other films on DC's radar that could end up being a possibility, whether it be New Gods (which Ava DuVernay and Tom King have been writing the script of) or Green Lantern Corps (which Geoff Johns has been writing the script for). There's a chance it could also be the next project involving Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, especially as the official Birds of Prey social media accounts have been hyping up FanDome since its announcement.

Whatever these two secret films are, they will end up joining Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement when FanDome was first announced. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

What do you hope the two "Secret Films" are for DC Fandome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC Fandome will be held on August 22nd, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.