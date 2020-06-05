HBO Max Exec Speaks Out on Zack Snyder's Justice League Opening "Pandora's Box"

✖

When news broke that HBO Max would debut Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021, some fans were thrilled to see that a studio would react to fan campaigns by giving them what they've been hoping for, while other audiences grew apprehensive about this representing the idea that anyone who raises enough commotion about what they wanted would ultimately be given it, but HBO Max head Tony Goncalves confirmed that this was a unique situation and wouldn't necessarily result in the release of more director's cuts. As anyone aware of the film could tell you, not only were the conditions that led to Snyder's departure from the project tragic and unique, but so was the fan response to the situation.

"I don't worry about it opening up a Pandora's box," Goncalves shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "It's not going to be one size fits all. [As for the Snyder cut,] I think it's already a success given the press we've had around it."

From the earliest talks about Justice League, Zack Snyder teased that the adventure would be broken up into two films, only for the story to ultimately be condensed into one. Before production wrapped on the film, Snyder suffered a family tragedy and he departed the project, with Joss Whedon finishing principal photography and helming reshoots. The released film was both a financial and critical disappointment, with Snyder spending the next two years teasing what his original plans were for the project.

Almost immediately after the film hit theaters, fans began demanding for Warner Bros. to "Release the Snyder Cut" on social media, with some campaigns going on to hold fundraising efforts in support of the movement, with proceeds going to various mental health advocacy organizations. While there were a number of fans trying to attract attention to the filmmaker's intentions in a positive way, the movement also spawned toxic fans who took more antagonistic approaches to the endeavor.

In the weeks since the announcement of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans of other projects that have famously earned reshoots have voiced their interest in those original projects being released. Filmmaker David Ayer, for example, has been sharing a number of details about his original plans for Suicide Squad before it earned reshoots, resulting in fans pivoting from supporting the Snyder Cut of Justice League to the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to hit HBO Max in 2021.

What do you think of the exec's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.