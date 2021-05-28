Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Image of Jason Momoa as Aquaman

✖

After being teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League officially introduced Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry to audiences, explaining how he lived in, and protected, a remote fishing village, with one of the film's trainers Mark Twight taking to social media to share a new look at Momoa from what is assumed to be the original vision of Justice League from Snyder. With the image seeing the character sporting a large peacoat and sweater, it would seem that other iterations of Justice League saw Arthur leaning more into the appropriate attire that would be required to live in the remote location.

Momoa's breakout role came as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, paving the way for Snyder to enlist him to play Aquaman for the DC Extended Universe. With this opportunity catapulting Momoa's fame even further, the actor has been one of the most vocal supporters of Snyder and the pursuit of his original vision of Justice League being released.

While stars like Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Henry Cavill largely seemed to move on from Justice League following its release, other than the occasional passive endorsement of the release of the "Snyder Cut," Momoa, along with co-star Ray Fisher, were some of its biggest champions. Last spring, the actor even asked for its release while peppering his pleas with some choice profanities.

"We're just sitting around doing nothing. F-cking release the Snyder Cut, right?" Momoa asked of Warner Bros. on Instagram. "Release the f-cking Snyder Cut. What else are we waiting for? There's some goodies in there. I'm just going to put this out there so hopefully ... generally, sh-t I put out there comes true, let's hope it does."

In this instance, Momoa's pleas were effective, as it was only days later that Zack Snyder himself confirmed that his version of Justice League would be coming to HBO Max. The project hasn't officially earned a release date, but given how sprawling Snyder's story is, rather than being released as a film, it will debut as a four-part event, with each entry being roughly an hour. Fans have since speculated if it will be released on a weekly basis or all at once, with the episodic breakdown merely making for a more digestible endeavor.

Stay tuned for details on Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Are you looking forward to the project? Let us know in the comments below!