Jason Momoa Drops F-Bomb, Demands Justice League Snyder Cut Release

✖

By this point in time, it feels like the Snyder Cut of Justice League is a fabled myth, but the fandom has not given hope on seeing it one day. Now, it seems like Jason Momoa is on board to coax out the cut from wherever it is being stored. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video to his story which calls for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures to release the "f-cking" Snyder Cut.

As you can see below, Momoa was none to gentle with his request. It has been years since Justice League went into theaters, and its abysmal reception has turned it into on of the biggest failures in the then-DC Extended Universe. While the newly branded Worlds of DC has moved on from the crossover, fans have not, and Momoa wants them to all see the cut which original director Zack Snyder pieced together.

"We're just sitting around doing nothing. F-cking released the Snyder Cut, right," Momoa called out.

'Release the f-cking Snyder Cut!' — Jason Momoa is still campaigning 😤 (via prideofgypsies | IG) pic.twitter.com/lJG5H7Et5t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 19, 2020

"Release the f-cking Snyder Cut. What else are we waiting for? There's some goodies in there. I'm just going to put this out there so hopefully... Generally, sh-t I put out there comes true, let's hope it does," the actor continued with some NSFW language. "Release the f-cking Snyder Cut, baby!"

As you can see, Momoa is pretty passionate about the Snyder Cut, and that shouldn't be too surprising. Last August, the actor got the fandom buzzing when he told fans he has seen the fabled cut of Justice League. His confirmation came shortly after Kevin Smith said there was in fact a Snyder Cut, and Momoa described the version at sick. The star is a fan of the never-before-released cut, so here's to hoping HBO Max slips the Snyder Cut into its catalog upon the streaming service's launch this month.

Do you understand how Momoa is feeling about the Snyder Cut? Do you want to see the film released? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.