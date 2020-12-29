Jason Momoa Fans Are Loving Braven Being Added To Netflix
On Thursday, December 17th, a two year old movie was added to Netflix that quickly gained steam on the streaming service's Daily Top 10 and with movie fans on social media. Braven arrived in 2018 featuring a cast that included Avatar's Stephen Lang, Westworld's Zahn McClarnon, Fear the Walking Dead's Garret Dillahunt, and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Though not a critical failure or a favorite by any means, Braven quickly rose the charts and landed at the #5 position for Netflix's Daily Top 10 where it say for almost a week. In that time the viewers flocked to Twitter to hype up the movie (or mock it), the best reactions to which we've collected below.
Netflix describes Braven as follows: "A logger defends himself and his family from a group of murderous drug traffickers who have hidden a stash of heroin in his hunting cabin." The feature was directed by stuntman turned filmmaker Lin Oeding, who made his feature film debut with Braven. Oeding went on to direct episodes of S.W.A.T., Cobra Kai, and more since helming the film and has also worked as a stunt performer and coordinatog on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Equalizer, Man of Steel, Olympus Has Fallen, and The Dark Knight Rises.
You can watch the film now on Netflix!
Good af!
Braven on Netflix was good af!— Kailyn (@unbothered_kay_) December 27, 2020
FIRE EMOJIS! TWO OF THEM!
Braven with Jason Momoa 🔥🔥— Jess (@jessjaimz) December 24, 2020
Jason Momoa truly shines
if you haven’t watched braven yet, it’s on netflix now, it’s very good. jason momoa truly shines when you give him a role where he has to protect his family. he gon go off every time.— harleen quinzel 💋 (@___d0minique) December 19, 2020
Braven is unintentionally funny as hell
"Braven" is unintentionally funny as hell. If there's one thing Jason Momoa gonna do, it's throw an axe.— Hangover Jones (@itsKingRaa) December 20, 2020
Making me fall in love with him all over again
Jason Momoa making me fall in love with him all over again in Braven. pic.twitter.com/e119hvtVYy— 🩺🎄🧑🏾🎄sassenach 🥁💛🐝 (@omwill3) December 19, 2020
It's hilarious
I'm watching the 2018 version of a Steven Seagal movie called Braven with Jason Momoa on netflix. It's hilarious. He just threw a firy hatchet at a dude and then spit moonshine on him so of course the dude lit up like a Christmas tree and flailed around.— Ben Lubeck (@benlubeck) December 19, 2020
Surprisingly fun, surprisingly SMART
BRAVEN is on Netflix again! if you haven't, check out this surprisingly fun, surprisingly SMART action movie where Jason Momoa kills a dude with a flaming tomahawk pic.twitter.com/FrfNQnFsNV— New Year, New Nate (@NateMing) December 17, 2020
Jason Momoa proves himself time and time again
I just saw Braven on Netflix and wow what a great movie. Jason Momoa proves himself time and time again— Stephanie Alexis ॐ (@G00d_vibez) December 17, 2020
soooo freaking good
This movie Braven on Netflix soooo freaking good 😩— b🧚🏽♀️ (@B_Moriahxo) December 23, 2020
Or starring Lisa Bonet's husband if you want.
Had the most GenX moment. I couldn't remember Jason Momoa's name while texting a friend about the movie #braven. I said "The one with Lisa Bonet's husband."
I mean. In my defense: Lisa Bonet.— Christine Cavalier, M.Ed. (@PurpleCar) December 21, 2020