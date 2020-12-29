Jason Momoa Fans Are Loving Braven Being Added To Netflix

On Thursday, December 17th, a two year old movie was added to Netflix that quickly gained steam on the streaming service's Daily Top 10 and with movie fans on social media. Braven arrived in 2018 featuring a cast that included Avatar's Stephen Lang, Westworld's Zahn McClarnon, Fear the Walking Dead's Garret Dillahunt, and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa. Though not a critical failure or a favorite by any means, Braven quickly rose the charts and landed at the #5 position for Netflix's Daily Top 10 where it say for almost a week. In that time the viewers flocked to Twitter to hype up the movie (or mock it), the best reactions to which we've collected below.

Netflix describes Braven as follows: "A logger defends himself and his family from a group of murderous drug traffickers who have hidden a stash of heroin in his hunting cabin." The feature was directed by stuntman turned filmmaker Lin Oeding, who made his feature film debut with Braven. Oeding went on to direct episodes of S.W.A.T., Cobra Kai, and more since helming the film and has also worked as a stunt performer and coordinatog on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Equalizer, Man of Steel, Olympus Has Fallen, and The Dark Knight Rises.

You can watch the film now on Netflix!