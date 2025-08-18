New Netflix Action Movie Is Officially a Hit With Millions of Views

Netflix consistently adds a staggering amount of new movies and television shows to its extensive library every single month. It can often feel impossible to keep up with the constant influx of fresh content, from blockbuster original series to classic films making their streaming debut. Every so often, a movie seemingly arrives out of nowhere and captures the attention of millions of subscribers, dominating the streaming charts with little initial fanfare. An action-packed thriller that flew under the radar during its theatrical run has done just that, finding a massive new audience on the world’s biggest streaming platform. It has proven to be a certified hit, rapidly climbing the Top 10 list and demonstrating that a film’s journey is far from over after it leaves the big screen.

Kandahar arrived on Netflix on August 9, and the Gerard Butler-led film wasted no time in climbing into the Top 10. In its first official chart placement, after just a single full day of data, the movie racked up 3.2 million views and secured the number 10 spot worldwide. That kind of immediate traction makes it one of the most talked-about additions to the service this month, especially considering the sheer volume of competition August has brought to the platform.

Why Kandahar Is Worth Watching

When Kandahar first hit theaters in May 2023, it showcased Gerard Butler in another of his signature gritty action roles. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who previously worked with Butler on Greenland and Angel Has Fallen, the film followed a covert CIA operative on a desperate mission across Afghanistan. While it did not break out as a massive box office hit, hauling in a modest $9.3 million worldwide, critics acknowledged the film’s sense of urgency and Butler’s dedication to his leading character. So, for audiences who enjoy his brand of relentless, boots-on-the-ground thrillers, Kandahar is a sturdy entry that carries more grit than flash.

What also makes Kandahar a compelling Netflix watch is its willingness to lean into authenticity. Director Waugh brings a sense of realism to the action by emphasizing practical effects and on-location shooting. This choice pays off, as the film captures the tension of a man being hunted while navigating an unforgiving landscape. Supporting performances also add weight to the story, with Navid Negahban’s portrayal of Mohammad providing a strong counterpart to Butler. Together, the cast delivers a film that feels rooted in genuine stakes, which makes the explosive sequences hit even harder. That commitment to grounded storytelling is exactly what has helped Kandahar connect so quickly with audiences on Netflix.

Other Action Movies Coming to Netflix in August

Action fans who check out Kandahar will find plenty more choices on Netflix this month. August is stacked with action blockbusters and fresh titles that give subscribers a wide range of high-energy viewing options.