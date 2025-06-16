One of 2023’s Best Action Movies Just Landed on Netflix (And It’s Already a Big Streaming Hit)

Action fans with a Netflix subscription have had a lot to be excited about in 2025. The Den of Thieves movies hit the streaming service near the start of the year, not long after the second of those films — Den of Thieves 2: Pantera — ended its theatrical run. The service recently brought all three of Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer titles to the lineup, and exclusively released the new movie from Gareth Evans. This past week, the action imprint on Netflix’s roster got even stronger, as one of the best action titles from last two years just made its way to the service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is Plane, the action flick from early 2023 starring Gerard Butler and Luke Cage himself, Mike Colter. If you’re not familiar, Plane is about a pilot that has to make an emergency landing due to a storm, but winds up touching the aircraft down in the middle of a war zone. The pilot (Butler) and a convict who was being transported on the flight (Colter) have to work together to protect the other passengers and get them home safely.

Play video

It’s a simple premise and the kind of action movie we used to see a lot of in the ’80s and ’90s. A throwback in the best way, and the action really resonated with both critics and fans. Plane had a warm reception in 2023 and that love has carried on two years later. At the end of last week, Plane made its debut on Netflix, and the thriller has quickly risen to the top of the streamer’s movie charts.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Plane in the number one overall spot, making it the most popular movie on the service in the United States. People who either missed Plane in theaters — or loved it so much they’ve been dying for a rewatch — are taking full advantage of its availability on Netflix.

Given how Butler’s Den of Thieves movies performed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Plane continue to place on Netflix’s movie charts for multiple weeks.

If you are just now discovering Plane and find yourself wanting more, you’ll be excited to know that there is a sequel in development. A follow-up was announced that would follow Colter’s character on a boat, fleeing the country where they crashed in the first movie. That project was announced prior to the strikes in 2023, so those throwing the industry into flux for a while could have impacted its future.

What’s New on Netflix?

The addition of Plane this past week came on the heels of several major additions since the start of June. The biggest single day for new additions, though, came on June 1st, when a whole slew of titles made their way to Netflix to kick off the month.

The beginning of June saw Netflix add hit movies like Barbarian, The Equalizer, and Now You See Me. The service also brought on a bunch of titles from iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, including Vertigo, The Birds, and Rear Window. You can check out the full list of Netflix’s June 1st additions below!

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo