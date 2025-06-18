Plane 2 Release Date Plans & Everything to Know

The 2023 action-thriller Plane, starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, delivered a straightforward yet effective dose of airborne peril that resonated with audiences looking for a no-nonsense cinematic experience. The film follows commercial pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) and fugitive Louis Gaspare (Colter) team up after an emergency landing in a war-torn region, fighting to save the passengers from hostile militants. Its relatively modest budget and solid box office performance, grossing $74.5 million worldwide against a $25 million budget, quickly sparked talk of further adventures. As expected, following its theatrical run and Plane‘s subsequent success on streaming platforms, the prospect of a sequel, or more accurately, a spinoff, began to take shape, promising to expand this unexpectedly popular new action franchise.

The initial film’s ending, in which Gaspare disappeared into the jungle with a bag of money after helping secure the passengers’ rescue, explicitly paved the way for his story to continue. This narrative opening was swiftly capitalized on, with official announcements confirming a follow-up was in the works. Titled Ship, the project is set to shift the focus from Butler’s pilot to Colter’s enigmatic former French Foreign Legionnaire. This move signals a desire to expand the world introduced in Plane by exploring one of its standout characters, whose mysterious past and capabilities have left audiences wanting more.

What’s The Status of Plane‘s Sequel, Ship?

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

Ship was officially announced in February 2023, shortly after Plane‘s successful theatrical debut. Production companies MadRiver Pictures, Di Bonaventura Pictures, and Gerard Butler’s G-BASE Productions, all of which were involved in the first film, are slated to return for Ship. Richet, who directed Plane, is also expected to return, but in an executive producer role for the sequel. The development of Ship was initially reported to be moving at a good pace, with plans to shop the project to international buyers at the European Film Market in February 2023 and an anticipated production start later that year.

However, the project has encountered some delays. In March 2025, Colter revealed that the Hollywood strikes of 2023 put a pause on Ship‘s development. He stated that the project’s progression is now in the hands of Butler and his production company, G-BASE, who own the rights. Despite the setback, Colter expressed his enthusiasm and hope to return to the role, suggesting the sequel is still a possibility if the producing team decides to move forward.

When Could Plane 2 Be Released?

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

Initially, with production for Ship anticipated to begin in late 2023, a release date in late 2024 or sometime in 2025 seemed plausible. Unfortunately, the development delays have significantly pushed back this timeline. Given that the film is not currently in active production and a new filming timeline has not been announced, it’s impossible to predict a specific release window. If G-BASE and its partners decide to move forward with Ship in the near future, production would still need to be scheduled, a director and full cast finalized, and then the actual filming and post-production work completed.

Action films, even those with a more contained budget like Plane, typically require a significant post-production period for editing, visual effects, and sound design. Considering these factors, if the project gets back on track quickly in 2025, a release in 2026 would be the earliest optimistic timeframe. However, without official confirmation of production resuming, fans will have to wait for further announcements for a clearer picture of when Ship might eventually set sail into theaters.

Who Could Return for Ship?

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

The most significant confirmed return for Ship is Colter, who will reprise his role as Louis Gaspare, the central character of the sequel. His performance in Plane was a key factor in the decision to develop a spinoff centered on his character. Gerard Butler’s Captain Brodie Torrance is not expected to be the star of Ship, he could still make a cameo appearance, though this remains unconfirmed.

As for new characters, the premise of Ship provides ample opportunity to introduce a fresh cast. The story is expected to follow Gaspare as he stows away on a cargo ship, only to discover it’s involved in human trafficking. Early reports mentioned that the plot would involve Gaspare teaming up with the ship’s second mate, who is unaware of the illicit activities, and a passenger with military experience. Casting for these new roles had not been announced before the project was delayed. The success of Ship will largely depend on Colter’s ability to carry the film as the lead and the strength of the new characters introduced to support his journey.

What Is Ship About?

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

The plot of Ship is set to pick up after the events of Plane, following Louis Gaspare’s escape into the jungles of Jolo Island. Having evaded extradition, Gaspare’s newfound freedom is immediately complicated by the media attention surrounding the Flight 119 incident, which has made him an internationally wanted man. Seeking to disappear, he reportedly commandeers a fishing boat and eventually stows away on a cargo ship in East Asia, bound for South Africa.

The core conflict of Ship arises when Gaspare discovers that the vessel is not merely transporting goods but is also being used as a ferry for a human trafficking ring. True to the moral code hinted at in Plane, Gaspare cannot stand by and allow this to happen. He is expected to team up with other individuals on board to confront the corrupt captain and liberate the captives. This premise promises a high-stakes action environment, swapping the jungle for the confines of a cargo ship on the open sea. The narrative will likely delve deeper into Gaspare’s background and his resourcefulness as he navigates this new conflict, battling for his own freedom while also fighting for the lives of others.

