New Karate Kid Movie To Include Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are teaming up for a new Karate Kid movie. Both actors starred in separate installments of the fan-favorite franchise, which has also spawned the spinoff series Cobra Kai on Netflix. This time, both of Macchio and Chan's characters will interact together in this new take on Karate Kid, which comes from a script by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit, Alexander and the Terrible). A global casting search is being held to find the titular Karate Kid, who will be a Chinese kid from the East Coast that finds strength and direction through the mentoring they get from their instructors. A video featuring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan was released for the global talent search, which you can see below.

