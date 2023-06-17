Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Cast Tease Final Season in New Video

It was announced at the beginning of the year that Cobra Kai would be returning to Netflix for its sixth and final season. The first trailer for the Karate Kid series' upcoming season was released earlier this year and teased the biggest season of the show yet. Today, Netflix's global fan event TUDUM kicked off in Brazil, and Cobra Kai fans were treated to some content. While there isn't a new trailer for the series, Netflix did release a fun video of the cast reuniting for their first Season 6 table read.

You can watch the cast gather together and have some fun in the video, which also features William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) teasing, "It's been an awesome, long journey but it is not over yet. Season 6 can be the biggest and most badass season of Cobra Kai yet." You can check out the video below:

What To Expect From Cobra Kai Season 6:

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement," the statement continued.

Before the show was renewed, creator Jon Hurwitz spoke with ComicBook.com about their ideas for Season 6.

"What we can say is that we're constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We're in our second month of production on that, and I think it's going to blow people's minds. But we're hopeful that there's going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won't be far behind, assuming everything goes as we're expecting."

What are you hoping to see in the final season of Cobra Kai? Tell us in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates from TUDUM.