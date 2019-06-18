Keanu Reeves Fan Petition Demands He Be Named 2019 Time’s Person of the Year

Someone started a petition on Change.org to make Keanu Reeves Time Magazine‘s 2019 person of the year. According to the petition’s creator, “John Doe,” Reeves is “the most wholesome person alive, make him the person of the year!” The petition hs almost 5,000 signature.

Reeves has become the internet’s most recent darling and so he’s being fan cast as comic book characters and anime characters left and right. He’s even gone viral for not groping women. How long the internet’s fixation with the actor lasts is something that remains to be seen.

Reeves is having a big year in 2019. His third John Wick movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, opened to critical praise and the franchise’s highest box office gross ever. Another sequel was quickly announced. He’s voicing a new character in Toy Story 4. He had a surprise appearance as a fictional version of himself in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Baby. He’s also just started filming the long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie. Some have deemed this revival the “Keanuissance.”

Keanu mania reached fever pitch when Reeves made a surprise appearance at Microsoft’s E3 presentation. Reeves will play the character Silverhand in the upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077. Some see Reeves’ casting as a way to add legitimacy to the game and to video games in general as a form of entertainment. Reeves believes no such legitimization is necessary.

“Yeah, I don’t think they need legitimizing,” he said. “If anything I’d say it’s gone the other way. It’s more of the influence gaming’s had on … let’s call it Hollywood. Certainly with the Marvel Universe, right? But then gaming probably started in the beginning with Hollywood. I think these technologies have been talking to each other.”

There have also been some rumors about where Reeves may pop up next floating around. One suggests he’s being eyed for a role in Marvel Studios’ Eternals movie. Another suggested that he had a surprise role in the upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw. Hobbs and Shaw star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson debunked that rumor.

“I love Keanu,” Johnson said. “You know Keanu, obviously he’s having this just awesome time in his career. We talked about it, we talked, ‘Hey dude, just somewhere down the line, let’s do something for sure.’ But as if now, in Hobbs & Shaw, not Keanu.”

Do you think Reeves should be Time Magazine‘s person of the year? Let us know in the comments.