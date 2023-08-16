Keanu Director Dashes Hope for a Keanu Sequel

2016's Keanu served as the first big-screen film starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, who'd made the leap to the silver screen after appearing on Comedy Central's Key & Peele for five years. Though the film ended up bombing at box office, it was a sizable hit with critics and has gone on to become a cult classic in its own right. Despite it being more popular now than when it was released, Keanu helmer Peter Atencio tells ComicBook.com that a sequel is in no stage of development.

"There has not been any discussion. Those guys are amazing and I still talk to them, but I think we all found our own separate paths," the filmmaker tells us. "This may shock you, but Keanu is not the most financially successful of the mid-2010s, so there's not a ton of clamor for another one."

Atencio's comments echo those of Peele last summer, who told us there's been no movement on a sequel. "Keanu 2 -- that one's not in the works," Peele finally said after laughing at the prospect for a little while. "No comment, how about that? An official no comment!"

The film ultimately went on to gross just over $20.5 million at the global box office, a paltry haul for a movie with a reported production budget of $15 million. After factoring in advertising and marketing costs, Warner Bros. likely isn't in any rush to do a sequel of a film that lost it substantial money just a decade ago.

Atencio spoke with us in support of the second season of the Afterparty, now streaming on Apple TV+.

What Is The Afterparty Season 2 about?

You can check out Apple's synopsis for The Afterparty Season 2 below:

"Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for Season 2, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."

Keanu is now available wherever movies are sold.