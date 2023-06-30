The Afterparty's Jack Whitehall & Paul Walter Hauser Are Hyped for AEW Fight Forever

Golden Globe winning actor Paul Walter Hauser may be recognizable for his work in shows like Black Bird, I, Tonya, and Cobra Kai, but he's also a very vocal fan of wrestling. The day after winning the Golden Globe he would even appear on All Elite Wrestling Dynamite, wherein Jeff Jarrett smashed a guitar over his head and stole his award. Speaking with ComicBook.com about the upcoming new season of The Afterparty on Apple TV+, and considering the recent release of AEW Fight Forever, we had to ask Hauser who he's picking first when he gets his hands on the new game.

"The first person I'm going to play as is my favorite wrestler of all time, Steve Borden. You fans know him as Sting," Hauser revealed. "I love that guy. He's my number one. He's on my Mount Rushmore of wrestlers." For the interview Hauser was paired with co-star Jack Whitehall who admitted that his own love for wrestling is how he and Paul first bonded. "Oh, I don't make him watch it. He's a fan," Hauser added.

"That's how we first bonded was our love of wrestling," Whitehall added. "I slid into his DMS and we started talking about AEW. We've been to wrestling together." When asked by Hauser who he's playing first in AEW Fight Forever, Whitehall selected, Hangman page, hoping to pit him against CM Punk.

"Barn burner," Hauser added "I'm gonna do Sting versus Dustin Rhodes in a loser retires match."

ComicBook.com's own Connor Casey reviewed AEW: Fight Forever and scored the game a 4 out of 5, writing in part: "AEW: Fight Forever has the core of a genuinely great wrestling game, as the gameplay is pure, unabashedly fun. And while going the route of No Man's Sky has been teased in interviews — in which waves of post-launch updates and DLC help improve the experience — it's also possible this goes the route of Street Fighter where a sequel could build off the original idea and strike gold. This game won't change the pro wrestling video game landscape, but fans of AEW and players looking for a different experience from WWE's annual offering will enjoy it."

AEW: Fight Forever's Standard and Elite Editions is available now for PlayStation 5 & 4, Xbox Series X/S and One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

The Afterparty season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on July 12.