The Afterparty Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+

One of the most entertaining Apple TV+ originals is finally back for a new season. The Afterparty, from creator Chris Miller, was a hit throughout its first season, telling a story of several high school friends on the night one of them was murdered. As the case was investigated, each episode was told from a new character's perspective, utilizing a different genre. Now, The Afterparty is back for another mystery, bringing together a mostly new cast for another case, and using the same genre-hopping strategy.

On Tuesday night, Apple TV+ debuted the first two episodes of The Afterparty Season 2, allowing fans to stream them right now. The first episode will be from the perspective of a familiar face, as it is named after Sam Richardson's Aniq, one of the main characters from Season 1.

Setting Up the Killer in The Afterparty

Ahead of The Afterparty's second season, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian spoke to creator Chris Miller about how the process for establishing a killer in a murder mystery.

"You have to start with that," Miller said in our interview, which you can check out above. "I think that's really the only way you can make a really compelling murder. You don't procrastinate until you're like, 'Oh, no!' It has to start around figuring out a unique way for a person to murder somebody and kind of get away with it. And then you have to cover it up, and think about how you're gonna hide it, and then think about all the characters that surround that murder, and the relationships and secrets that they can have that allow them to feel like they're also suspects. They have motives, but they also have their other stories and you build it all around that uh murder. Otherwise, it'll feel just arbitrary. And you want it to feel really satisfying at the end to be like, of course, 'Oh, why didn't I see it?' And that's when I think murder mysteries work the best."

What Is The Afterparty Season 2 about?

You can check out Apple's synopsis for The Afterparty Season 2 below:

"Created by Miller, each episode of The Afterparty is a genre-bending comedy that explores a different character's account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller's perspective. Stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao reprise their roles for Season 2, which will introduce a new case and an expanded cast of characters played by John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

"In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style."