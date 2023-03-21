Kel Mitchell Teases Mystery Men 2 Pitch (Exclusive)

Kel Mitchell is serving up a Good Burger sequel for Nickelodeon and Paramount+, but there's another famous role the actor wants audiences to see again: Invisible Boy. 1999's Mystery Men assembled a ragtag team of superhero wannabes — the raging Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller), the fork-flinging Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), the deep-digging Shoveler (William H. Macy), the bowling ball-wielding Bowler (Janeane Garofalo), the flatulent Spleen (Paul Reubens), the philosophical Sphinx (Wes Studi), and the super-shy Invisible Boy (Mitchell) — to save Champion City superhero Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear) from Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush) and his disco-dancing henchmen.

The Kinka Usher-directed comedy bombed at the box office — grossing just $33.5 million worldwide against a budget of $68 million — but became a cult favorite. Nearly 25 years later, Mitchell has a "fun idea" re-assembling the super-team that went from zeroes to heroes.

"Shout out to Mystery Men. Shout out to Ben Stiller, Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Such a great film," Mitchell told ComicBook's Chris Killian at Connecticut's 90s Con, adding fans have been asking for a Mystery Men 2.

"I want it. I've asked Hank Azaria about it," the Kenan & Kel and All That star said. "I've got a fun idea for that one, too. We're gonna be talking to Ben about that." Asked to reveal his mysterious idea for the Mystery Men sequel, Mitchell teased, "Let's just say 'origin story.' You know, we were the first superhero team-up before The Avengers and all those [superhero movies] started doing that."

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

But Azaria cast doubt on reuniting the Mystery Men in a February interview with ComicBook, recalling how "we already tried that [and] we failed rather miserably, really."

"We have a cult following," Azaria noted, "but the box office at the time didn't agree. Usually, Hollywood doesn't [give you] a second bite at that apple, do they?"

But Stiller — who reprised his iconic role as Derek Zoolander in 2016's Zoolander 2 — also told ComicBook he's "all for" returning to Champion City.

"I had fun doing it," Stiller said of Mystery Men. "Yeah, it would be a blast. It was a really, really fun cast. And there's still some rage and fury inside me somewhere, I think."

Mystery Men is currently streaming on Peacock.