Good Burger 2: Kel Mitchell Speaks Out on Surprise Sequel Announcement (Exclusive)

Don’t worry, dudes: Kel Mitchell is serving up a Good Burger sequel that will “cater to the ’90s fans.” On Friday, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios ordered Good Burger 2, an all-new movie sequel to the iconic 1997 original that starred Mitchell as the dude-dropping Ed and Kenan Thompson as co-worker Dexter. Mitchell and Thompson made the surprise announcement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, reprising the roles they made famous on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That. So, dudes, what can you expect from Good Burger 2?

“It’s been a whole process, right? We want to make sure that the script is really ready,” Mitchell told ComicBook‘s Chris Killian at Connecticut’s 90s Con. “I want to make sure it’s gonna cater to the ’90s fans and also our new fans, the kids that love it now.”

The 25-years-later sequel is “gonna be great,” the Ed actor added.

In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed (Thompson) is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed (Mitchell) welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but, unfortunately, puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

The original Good Burger saw the two fast food employees overcoming a series of mishaps to save the restaurant from a monomaniacal Mondo Burger manager (Jan Schweiterman). Shar Jackson, Ron Lester, Josh Server, Ginny Schreiber, Sinbad, and Abe Vigoda also starredin the ’97 movie, which featured George Clinton and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy andlaughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doingit after all these years,” Mitchell said in a statement announcing the movie. “It’s super awesome to come back and continuethe stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew upwatching and their kids.”

Kevin Kopelow & Heath Seifert (All That, Good Burger) wrote and will executive produce the sequel, also written by James III (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, All That). Phil Traill, whose credits include episodes of The Middle, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Single Drunk Female, is directing. Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin are overseeing for Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action, behind Nick’s upcoming Thundermans and Zoey 101 sequel movies at Paramount+.

Good Burger is streaming on Paramount+. Good Burger 2 will exclusively premiere on the streaming service later this year.