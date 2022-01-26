Mystery Men Star Addresses a Possible Follow-Up Adventure

Before the current renaissance of comic book adaptations we find ourselves in, the 1999 film Mystery Men served not only as a parody of the concept of crime fighters, but also as a love letter to the heroes who might not earn the spotlight the way more popular figures have been featured. While it wasn’t a major financial or critical success at the time of its release, the film has earned a cult following over the years, as its themes resonate more strongly due to the popularity of superheroes, as well as the project having featured an all-star cast. Actor Ben Stiller, who played Mr. Furious in the comedy, recently noted that he’d be open to reprising the role.

“That’s the first I’m hearing of it, but sure. I’m all for it. I had fun doing it,” Stiller shared with ComicBook.com when asked about the film’s growing popularity possibly earning it a new adventure. “Yeah, it would be a blast. It was a really, really fun cast. And there’s still some rage and fury inside me somewhere, I think.”

Stiller was joined in the film by William H. Macy, Paul Reubens, Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo, and Kel Mitchell. Greg Kinnear and Geoffrey Rush starred as the impressive hero and criminal mastermind, respectively. Set in Champion City, the film followed a group of burgeoning superheroes whose abilities were less than impressive. When Captain Amazing (Kinnear) goes missing, Mr. Furious, The Shoveler (Macy), and The Blue Raja (Azaria) attempt to recruit more Z-list heroes to help them rescue Amazing from the clutches of Casanova Frankenstein (Rush).

Given how superheroes are dominating the pop culture landscape like never before, it could be the perfect time to revive the concept for a new generation. In the meantime, audiences can witness Stiller’s directorial work on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Severance.

The series is described, “Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Severance reunites Emmy and DGA Award winner Ben Stiller with Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora, Boyhood), who stars alongside Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, Step Brothers), Emmy Award winner John Turturro (The Plot Against America, The Night Of), Britt Lower (High Maintenance, Casual), Zach Cherry (You, Succession), Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World: Dominion, Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Before You Know It, Bless This Mess), Tramell Tillman (Hunters, Dietland), Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black, Patriot) and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

Stay tuned for details on a possible continuation of Mystery Men. Severance premieres on Apple TV+ on February 18th.

