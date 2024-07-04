Kevin Bacon Shoots Down Hopes of a Footloose Revival

Kevin Bacon has had a long and successful career, and you can currently catch the star in two new movies: MaXXXine in theaters and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix. While Bacon seems happy to join Eddie Murphy’s long-running cop comedy franchise, the actor isn’t interested in revisiting one of his own iconic characters: Ren McCormack from Footloose. Bacon starred in the beloved dancing flick back in 1984, and while he has shown a lot of love for the film over the years, but he recently explained to CinemaBlend that he’s not interested in returning to the town of Bomont.

“[Ren is] not coming back. I mean, they did do another Footloose,” Bacon explained. “I don’t think a lot of people saw it, but they did do another Footloose. To me, I’m not that interested in… I don’t know. I think that this one [Beverly Hills Cop] makes a lot more sense.”

Kevin Bacon Attends Prom at Footloose Filming Location:

Kevin Bacon in Footloose.

Kevin Bacon may not be looking to play Ren again, but he did celebrate Footloose‘s 30th anniversary by visiting the high school where the movie was filmed. In an episode of Today back in March, Bacon surprised students at Payson High School in Utah with a video announcing that he would attend their prom. The students have been asking Bacon to visit in honor of the fact that this will mark the school’s final prom before they move locations.

Over the past year, the school’s students have been trying to get Bacon’s attention by recreating scenes from Footloose while using the hashtag #BaconToPayson online. The students plan to turn their prom into a Footloose-themed event in honor of the movie and donate the proceeds to Bacon’s Six Degrees charity.

“What’s going on, Payson High School?! How are you guys doing?” Bacon asked the crowd. “I’ve been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back … I’ve been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the recreations, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by me … Not to mention the fact that you’ve tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational.”

“So, thank you, thank you, and I’m gonna come. I’ve gotta come,” he added.

Footloose is currently available to stream on Paramount+