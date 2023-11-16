Kevin Bacon Celebrates Actors' Strike Ending With Footloose Throwback

After stopping work for 118 days in hopes of a better deal, this year's SAG-AFTRA strike has officially reached a conclusion. Now that productions are starting to pick back up, Kevin Bacon is celebrating in a way only Kevin Bacon can—by cutting loose. In a mega-viral video posted to his Instagram account, Bacon replicated a dance from Footloose to celebrate the joyous occasion.

"Strike over!" Bacon wrote alongside the video.

Footloose is arguably one of Bacon's most popular roles, and that's something he's very well aware of.

"I love it," Bacon told Today last year. "I think it's great. It's like all of those things that you think 'Oh, my gosh, is it ever going to go away?' At a certain point, you have to embrace the beast."

"It was a great gift to be part of that movie," he added. "I certainly took it very seriously when I was doing it and I love that people will still come up and say that they just showed it to their kids."

Why did SAG-AFTRA strike?

Streaming residuals and the use of artificial intelligence were two of the biggest sticking points in ongoing negotiations. Shortly after a new deal was agreed upon by SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP, chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland addressed both of the issues.

"We were engaged in a very serious fight with the companies over what was going to happen with respect to the use of generative A.I. to create what we call 'synthetic fake performers,'" Crabtree-Ireland explained earlier this mnth.. "And what the result of that is that number one, we have a provision that requires the companies to get the consent of performers whose facial features are used as part of the creation of such a synthetic — even if it's more than one performer, even if it's only a part of those recognizable facial features. Number two, the companies are obligated to give us notice anytime that they use generative AI to create a synthetic fake performer, so we'll know about it. And number three, the union has the right to bargain over compensation on behalf of those people, in the event that the companies create any kind of synthetic fake performer."

Footloose is now streaming on Max.