When Ti West's A24 slasher, X, was released in 2022, horror fans had no idea that an iconic trilogy was about to be born. The post-credit scene for the film revealed that West and star Mia Goth had secretly filmed a prequel titled Pearl, which was released later that year and ended up being just as well-received as its predecessor. At that time, it was also announced that West was working on a third installment, MaXXXine, which would follow Goth's character after the events of X. Not only did West provide something unique by gifting horror fans with three films in only two years, but he's managed to make each installment entirely distinctive and captivating. After one viewing, it feels safe to call MaXXXine the weakest of the trilogy, but that doesn't mean it's not a worthy follow-up with with some extremely satisfying nods to '80s schlock.

In 1985, six years after Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) escaped the horror on Pearl's farm that left her friends dead, the wannabe star has made a name for herself in the adult film industry in Los Angeles. After booking a role in a horror movie, Maxine's dreams finally seem to be coming true, but when more people in her life begin to die, it becomes clear someone doesn't want her to forget what happened in Texas.

There are a few factors that help set MaXXXine apart from X and Pearl. First is the flashy 1980s vibe that West seems to understand perfectly. These days, 1980s nostalgia isn't exactly in short supply, but West has managed to create a love letter to the era that comes across as genuine rather than a cosplay of the time. For example, the inclusion of the real-life serial killer Richard "Night Stalker" Ramirez was an interesting choice that felt much more sincere than a similar attempt made by American Horror Story: 1984 a few years back. Rather than try to shoehorn Ramirez into the story, West uses his looming presence to help audiences understand the fear that was permeating through Hollywood at the time.

Another amusing addition to MaXXXine was the movie with the movie, Puritan 2, which added a fun meta layer to the experience. Those behind-the-scenes moments were elevated by the presence of Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the film's director. Debicki commands every scene she's in, and despite the many threats lurking around Maxine at all times, Debicki manages to be the only person who can make the titular character seem fragile. Unlike the films that came before, MaXXXine also has a mystery element that will keep you guessing the whole way, which makes room for an amusing cop duo played by Bobby Cannavale and Michelle Monaghan.

While there's a lot to love in MaXXXine, it doesn't quite measure up to X's gory mayhem or Pearl's acting showcase. Some moments will undoubtedly make you squirm, but they're further and farther between this time around. And while Goth is utterly fantastic in the threequel, she doesn't get the same space to show off her chops. Pearl was, above all, a character study that allowed Goth to chew up every moment whereas MaXXXine takes more time to highlight its setting and the people around her. However, that does leave room for some extremely delightful performances by Kevin Bacon and Giancarlo Esposito. It was clear that Bacon was having a blast playing a sleazy private investigator, and he easily earns the brunt of the film's laughs.

MaXXXine is a horror film made by horror fans for horror fans, and it's meant to be seen on the big screen. West's X trilogy will likely go down in history as one of the most prolific horror endeavors of the decade. Everyone will undoubtedly have different favorites and, while MaXXXine may rank last here, it is guaranteed to have some hardcore fans.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

MaXXXine lands in theaters on July 5th.