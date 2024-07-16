Kevin Conroy’s Final Batman Scene Revealed

The final chapter in the animated Crisis on Infinite Earths movie features Kevin Conroy’s last performance as Batman. The iconic DC event series has been adapted several times, with The CW turning it into an Arrowverse crossover, and now Warner Bros. Animation bringing it to the small screen. One of the many highlights is hearing Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill back to reprise their voice roles as Batman and Joker, respectively, especially when you consider Conroy passed away back in 2022. Thankfully, through the power of animation and recording schedules, Conroy was able to record several voice roles ahead of his death. What ended up being his final time voicing the Dark Knight just arrived on digital download.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three was officially released today on demand digitally, and fans have already taken to social media to react to the returns of Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill as Batman and Joker, respectively. Scenes from the movie are being shared online, and the one featuring the dynamic duo of adversaries comes as the DC Earth from the ’90s animated universe is being engulfed in the antimatter wave released by the Anti-Monitor. We’re taken to Gotham City covered in the familiar red skies of the coming antimatter, with Batman facing off against Joker on a rooftop. Kevin Conroy’s final line as Batman ends up being poetic and fitting for his work on the Caped Crusader.

What are Kevin Conroy’s final voice lines as Batman?

After Batman punches Joker to the ground, the Clown Prince of Crime comments how he didn’t know Batman cared so much about him that he’d want to spend the end of the world with him. Batman notices the antimatter wave disintegrating buildings, and before it reaches him, Batman grabs Joker by the column and says, “I care Joker… about Gotham. About justice. And if it has to end, at least I go out like this… being Batman!”

Batman swings his arm back to deliver one last punch to Joker just as the antimatter wave consumes their entire planet. It perfectly encapsulates how Kevin Conroy became the definitive voice of Batman and is a beautiful swan song for the beloved actor.

What is Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three about?

Now fully revealed as the ultimate threat to existence, the ANTI-MONITOR wages an unrelenting attack on the surviving Earths that struggle for survival in a pocket universe. One-by-one, these worlds and all their inhabitants are vaporized! On the planets that remain, even time itself is shattered and heroes from the past join the Justice League and their rag-tag allies against the epitome of evil. But as they make their last stand, will the sacrifice of the superheroes be enough to save us all?

The Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy marks “the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc,” according to Warners. That arc, which started with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, is the relatively short-lived animated continuity that was spawned following the cataclysmic ending of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

“It was obvious because of what was central to what was important in the original Crisis comics, which characters were the obvious ones that we had to build around,” executive producer Butch Lukic told ComicBook. “So it’s obviously Flash, it’s obviously Supergirl, and a couple of others. It was more structured toward, because we’re limited as far as how much storytelling time we had, that we have to hit those marks.”

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Three is available to purchase exclusively on digital on July 16th and on 4K UHD in limited edition steelbook packaging and Blu-ray on July 23th.