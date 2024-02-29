Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill Reunite as Batman and Joker One More Time in New DC Movie

The final chapter in the animated Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will feature a reunion between the late Kevin Conroy's Batman and Mark Hamill's Joker. The iconic actors voiced the DC hero and villain in Batman: The Animated Series, and have since gone on to do additional voice work in other animated features, as well as live-action roles in The CW's Arrowverse. Most notably, Kevin Conroy played an aged Bruce Wayne in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, based on the popular comic book event by Marv Wolfman and George Perez. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is adapting Crisis on Infinite Earths into multi-part animated movies, and there's now word that the third chapter brings back the dearly departed Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as Joker.

IGN reports Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 not only features Kevin Conroy in a posthumous voice role as Batman, but that Mark Hamill will also join his as The Joker, featuring one of their last collaborations after Kevin Conroy passed away back in 2022. The outlet also has the full cast list for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, though Warner Bros. Home Entertainment could not yet comment on Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, and a rep for Kevin Conroy didn't respond to a request for comment.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 voice cast revealed

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3 will feature some new names joining the big time event feature, including Corey Stoll (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) taking over as Lex Luthor from Zachary Quinto, and Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian) as Poison Ivy. For a complete list of the new voice actors joining Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part 3, check out the names below:

Kevin Conroy – Batman

Mark Hamill – Joker

Corey Stoll – Lex Luthor

Brian Bloom – Adam Strange & Sidewinter

Elysia Rotaru – Black Canary

Armen Taylor – Jay Garrick

Cynthia Kaye McWilliams – Dr. Beth Chapel/Cheetah

Dean Winters – Captain Storm

Jason Spisak – Blue Lantern Razer, Hayseed

Brett Halton – Batlash & Captain Atom

Ashly Burch – Nightshade, Queen Mera

Katee Sackhoff – Poison Ivy

When does Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two come out?

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part Two will be available to purchase on digital and on 4K UHD in limited edition steelbook packaging and Blu-ray on April 23. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One is available now on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy marks "the beginning of the end to the Tomorrowverse story arc," according to Warners. That arc, which started with Superman: Man of Tomorrow, is the relatively short-lived animated continuity that was spawned following the cataclysmic ending of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

"It was obvious because of what was central to what was important in the original Crisis comics, which characters were the obvious ones that we had to build around," executive producer Butch Lukic told ComicBook.com. "So it's obviously Flash, it's obviously Supergirl, and a couple of others. It was more structured toward, because we're limited as far as how much storytelling time we had, that we have to hit those marks."