One of Kevin Costner’s Most Underrated Westerns Coming to Netflix

Kevin Costner spent decades as one of the biggest movie stars in all of Hollywood, winning Oscars and starring in a horde of beloved films across several different genres. While Costner never fell out of the public eye, he has somehow seen his career hit something of a resurgence or second wind over the last couple of years thanks to the most popular TV show on cable. The Paramount Network’s Yellowstone has made Costner popular with a new generation, and those new fans will be ecstatic to know one of his best westerns is coming to Netflix very soon.

Yellowstone is a modern take on the western, with Costner starring as a ranch patriarch named John Dutton fighting to keep his estate in his family. The actor helped build his legacy on the western genre, with films like Dances with Wolves and The Open Range resonating deeply with audiences. Wyatt Earp is one such movie, and it’s coming to Netflix on December 1st.

In Wyatt Earp, Costner plays the titular lawman in a sweeping, epic story about his life. The film is an important part of Coster’s journey with the western genre, but it is partly remembered for its failure at the box office. Wyatt Earp earned just $25 million when it was released in 1994, and a large part of that failure is due to the timing of its debut. The film came out just six months after the widely loved Tombstone, a western starring Kurt Russell that also told the story of Earp. Despite the lack of success, Wyatt Earp is still a must-watch for all fans of Kevin Costner or modern westerns.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Lawrence Kasdan, with Dan Gordon co-writing the screenplay. Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, David Andrews, Linden Ashby, Jeff Fahey, Joanna Going, Mark Harmon, Michael Madsen, Catherine O’Hara, and Bill Pullman co-starred alongside Costner. Hackman appeared in Wyatt Earp just two years after winning an Oscar for his role in a much more pivotal ’90s western, Unforgiven.

Tombstone remains the more well-known and celebrated film about the life of Wyatt Earp, but it’s interesting to see how the legacies of the two movies still remain intertwined to this day. Sam Elliott was one of the main stars of Tombstone, and the legendary actor is now set for a leading role in the TV series 1883, a spinoff of Costner’s Yellowstone.

