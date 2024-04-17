Kevin Durand Reveals Scrapped Plans for The Blob After X-Men Origins: Wolverine

With Deadpool & Wolverine set to hit theaters within the next three months, Marvel fans continue speculating on which surprise appearances the film could end up featuring. Judging by what we know of the picture so far, no character from Fox's former X-Men franchise is off-limits, with glimpses of Toad, Sabretooth, and Pyro all surfacing ahead of the movie. Does this mean an even smaller player, say Kevin Durand's The Blob from X-Men Origins: Wolverine, could appear? Technically yes, especially after Durand revealed to us he was already supposed to appear in another Marvel feature. According to Durand, he was once set to appear in James Mangold's The Wolverine, though the appearance never panned out.

"I really should be because I remember when we were doing the scenes in Wolverine, he just kept saying 'You're going to end up with your own movie,' and he really wanted me to come back and do the next Wolverine and The Blob was going to be the sumo wrestling champion in Japan when he goes to Tokyo but it never panned out," Durand told us during the junket to Abigail.

As for future appearances, Durand is always willing to appear as the iconic X-Men villiain. "I'm game. I'm always game," he added.

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!