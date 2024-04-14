Marvel Comic Telling Wolverine's Life Story Coming to Print

James Howlett. Logan. Weapon X. Wolverine. The adamantium metal-clawed hero with a mutant healing factor has had many lives spanning decades, but only one life story. Marvel Comics will tell the Life of Wolverine, a special origins one-shot collecting the digital Marvel Unlimited comic in print for the first time. Written by Jim Zub (Marvel's Thunderbolts) with art by Ramòn F. Bachs (X-Men: Blue), the story was originally published as a companion comic to the X Lives of Wolverine / X Deaths of Wolverine exclusive to Marvel Unlimited, the publisher's online comic subscription service.

The story sees telepaths Jean Grey and Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men head into "unexplored territory": Logan's mind. With Jean acting as a mental anchor to send Logan's consciousness back through time, Life of Wolverine presents Wolverine's life in chronological order. The story spans more than a century as Logan relives his formerly forgotten past, from his childhood in 19th century Alberta, Canada, through Team X and the Weapon X programs, and into the modern age.

The official description: "Hitting stands just in time for the character's 50th anniversary, hardcore Wolverine fans and newcomers alike will walk away an expert after this action-packed trip through key moments of Wolverine's storytelling history!

Wolverine has been mindwiped, manipulated and given false memories so many times, what is the truth of his long life? Now, as a journey into his own past becomes paramount to the survival of mutantkind! Delve into the true story of Logan's life, from his earliest days in the late 1800s, to the many wars he's fought alongside comrades like Captain America and Sabretooth, to the Weapon X procedures that changed his life forever, his days on the X-Men and more! All in continuity, this includes some adventures and links to the past never before revealed, giving the most complete picture of Wolverine's history ever assembled!"

Life of Wolverine #1 is on stands July 3. Marvel will also commemorate Wolverine's 50th anniversary with the Wolverine Wolverine Wolverine Variant homage cover series, the new limited series Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, and the extra-sized Wolverine #50, which will end the 10-part Sabretooth War with the bloody final confrontation between Victor Creed and the currently-powerless Wolverine clad in the Adamantium Armor suit.