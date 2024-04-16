Deadpool & Wolverine's Anti-Cell Phone PSA May Play in Theaters This Summer

Deadpool wants you to shut your phone off. Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth appeared alongside Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in a pseudo-PSA at CinemaCon last week, warning con-goers to not use their phones during the presentation. As it turns out, the PSA is something that may be repurposed and inserted in theaters to help promote the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming weeks leading up to its late July release.

The latest comes from THR, which says an insider said the PSA is on its way to theaters, although Marvel or Deadpool & Wolverine filmmakers remained mum on the prospect. In the bit, Deadpool jokes about knowing the secrets to Avengers: Secret Wars, but anytime he goes to reveal one of the secrets, a cell phone goes off and viewers are left trying to guess what was said. Before too long, he's joined by Jackman's iconic X-Man, and the two go on a profanity-laced rant about using devices while attending movies.

Deadpool & Wolverine officially serves as the bridge between Fox's old X-Men Universe and Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Shawn Levy, the director behind the film, it's not really Deadpool 3, despite being the third release in the character's live-action film franchise.

"As far as crafting the Deadpool and Wolverine story, I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," Levy shared with ScreenRant earlier this month. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Who's all in Deadpool 3?

So far, we know for certain most of the actors who've appeared in the first two Deadpool movies will reprise their roles in the threequel. They'll also be joined by Hugh Jackman, reprising his fan-favorite role of Wolverine from 20th Century's X-Men franchise. Other familiar faces include Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Stefan Kapičić as Colossus.

Shawn Levy directed the film from a script he wrote with Reynolds, Zeb Wells, Rhett Reese, and Paul Wernick. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

