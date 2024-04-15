They're the best they are at what they do... but what they do isn't very nice. This summer, Marvel Comics relaunches X-Force, which will introduce a new incarnation of the special ops mutant strike team. Spinning out of the X-Men's From the Ashes era, the next X-Force features characters who have previously appeared as part of the team — including the mutant inventor Forge (Cable and X-Force) and human mutate mercenary Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool (Uncanny X-Force) — as well as lesser-known mutants like Tank.

The title, which hits stands July 31, will frequently feature A-List guest stars that Forge recruits for specific missions (like Deadpool). Among the series regulars: Elizabeth "Betsy" Braddock, a.k.a. Captain Britain; her girlfriend Rachel Summers, a.k.a. Askani, a telepath from an alternate future; Surge, the former New X-Men leader; Sage, the mastermind behind Krakoa's X-Force; and the Tank, a mutant with metamorphic powers.

Marvel has revealed its lineup of variant covers for Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To's X-Force #1, from a roster of artists that includes Clayton Crain (Carnage), Mahmud Asrar (Excalibur), Tony Daniel (Uncanny Spider-Man), and David Nakayama (Midnight Suns). See the X-Force variant covers in the gallery below.

X-FORCE #1

Written by Geoffrey Thorne

Art by Marcus To

Cover by Stephen Segovia

Foil Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Forge Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Forge Virgin Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

Variant Cover by Tony Daniel

Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

On Sale 7/31

X-FORCE kicks off with Forge unlocking an Omega-Level aspect of his one-of-a-kind power of invention. Witnessing everything broken in the world, he builds the ultimate solution-X-Force, a team of handpicked mutants for off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission!