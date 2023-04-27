Kevin Feige's Reaction to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Announcement Revealed in New Report

After James Gunn's dismissal from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2018, the filmmaker wasted no time at all looking for other opportunities. Shortly after the filmmaker was relieved from duties, he was announced as the writer behind a Suicide Squad reimagining and before long at all, he was also named the director of the project. In fact, the timeline ran much quicker than anyone might expect. The day before he was re-hired by Marvel Studios and Disney, Gunn accepted the directorial job on the Warners Bros. film.

To make sure everything was still good to go, Gunn went over to Kevin Feige's home on the night he received word he could once again direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It was there, according to the filmmaker, he told the Marvel Studios boss about his new DC role.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Feige's response wasn't one out of anger or jealously but rather, the producer simply told Gunn to "just make a good movie." Gunn then took that advice to heart because despite a lower-than-expected box office, The Suicide Squad ended up being one of DC's best-review films and eventually landed the filmmaker the lead role at DC Studios.

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th. The Suicide Squad is streaming on HBO Max.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.