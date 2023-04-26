James Gunn Reveals What Drew Him To Direct Superman: Legacy

Superman: Legacy director James Gunn revealed what drew him to the project. The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the filmmaker ahead of his Marvel swan song in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But, for a lot of DC Comics fans, his most anticipated movie right now is Superman: Legacy. Gunn told the outlet that he feels like Superman in a lot of ways. Namely, he's naturally isolated because of his upbringing, but appeals to people because he can relate emotionally. There's no question that the strength of the DC Boss's movies lie in their ability to connect with an audience. That's why Guardians has been rewarding for so many people. But, Superman: Legacy is also carrying the weight of Warner Bros. Discovery's hopes and dreams on their shoulders.

"I completely relate to Superman because he's everything I am," Gunn explained. "He's somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he's fucking Superman. And that's kind of like what I feel like."

Why Did James Gunn Take on Superman: Legacy?

On Twitter, the DC President talked about the significance of these stories and how his relationship to his father provided a push. "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn said. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him."

The filmmaker added, "It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago — I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC actually dropped a description for the forthcoming Superman project: ""Superman Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

