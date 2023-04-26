James Gunn Gives His Thoughts on Whether Superhero Fatigue Is Real

Filmmaker James Gunn has joined the discourse surrounding the presence of "superhero fatigue" in audiences. Next week brings the theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so Gunn and the entire cast are busy doing press for the Marvel film. Of course, Gunn is also overseeing DC Studios with Peter Safran, so the world of Big 2 comics/movies/TV shows is at the front of his mind these days. This is probably why he has some thoughts on the topic of superhero fatigue, and if he thinks fans are wearing out from non-stop superhero adaptations.

The Hollywood Reporter ran a feature on James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where the filmmaker spoke on why he believes superhero fatigue is real, and a possible reason for it. "The entertainment industry has a history of people getting used to the spigot of one thing or another, whether it's DVD sales or superhero movies," James Gunn told THR. "I think that there have been just way too many superhero movies lately that don't have that center to them."

The center Gunn is speaking to is the emotional connection audiences have made with his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Gunn helped lift the team from C-level characters to the top of the Marvel pecking order, after many pundits and critics believed the first Guardians movie would bomb at the box office. As history notes, 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy was an overwhelming success, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks to wrap up this iteration of the team in an emotional rollercoaster that will be the swansong for many of our favorite characters.

Rocket's Childhood Friends Revealed for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn regulars are sinking their "teefs" into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third and final volume of Gunn's Marvel trilogy will end at the beginning: Vol. 3 will reveal the heart-breaking origin story of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), who was torn apart, put back together, and turned into a "little monster" by the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). A new clip released by Collider reveals Rocket's childhood cyborg-critter friends from Counter-Earth: Lylla the Otter (Linda Cardellini), Floor the Rabbit (Mikaela Hoover), and Teefs the Walrus (Asim Chaudhry).

Gunn confirmed the trio of new Vol. 3 cast members on Twitter with the clip featuring Cardellini's Lylla, Hoover's Floor, Chaudhry's Teefs, and baby Rocket. "In all the early screenings their friendship is one of audiences' favorite aspects of the movie," Gunn tweeted Tuesday.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5th.

Photo credit Laurent Viteur/WireImage via Getty