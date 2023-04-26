Kevin Feige Shares Moment He Realized James Gunn Was Perfect for Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige remembers the exact moment that he knew James Gunn was going to be perfect for Guardians of the Galaxy. In The Hollywood Reporter's new feature on the DC Studios head, the story of his initial pitch for the movie was revealed. Feige explained that Rocket was the focal point of the film for Gunn. The Marvel head man explained that the director's initial pitch was, "was incredibly emotional, and he was incredibly passionate about it."

When the time came for Gunn to present his treatment to Feige, the president remembered getting handed a cover with that iconic '80s Walkman on it and he knew that Marvel was in for a ride with Guardians of the Galaxy. "Before I read one word, I went, 'Oh, he did it. He's cracked it,' " Feige said of holding that picture of Star-Lord's music player in his hands.

"Every release we have means everything to us," Feige shared. "We still are the people that remember when we only had one or two movies a year where we just put all our chips in. That's what every film is for us. And this in particular is extra emotional because of the journey with James."

A recent featurette about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featured Feige talking about the early days of the franchise. Now, the decisions make sense, but at the time, there was plenty of skepticism. "People didn't understand why we were doing that space movie with a tree and a raccoon," the executive said in that clip. "This found family putting their trauma behind them to become their best selves—there's something really special about that."

What Happens In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Here's how the company is describing the emotional finale: "In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

"James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

