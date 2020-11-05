Kevin Smith Announces Mooby’s Is Coming to Canada

✖

Mooby’s is the fictional fast-food joint that first appeared in Kevin Smith’s Dogma back in 1999 that went on to become a staple in his films. In fact, the restaurant was even the setting for Clerks II back in 2006. This year, Smith started doing Moody’s pop-ups and the venture continues to expand. We first saw Mooby’s in Los Angeles and then Smith’s hometown of Red Bank, New Jersey. Recently, the pop-up made its way to Chicago and Smith just announced he’s expanding to Canada!

“TORONTO IS NOW A COW TOWN! The @moobyspopup is coming to CANADA! Thanks to our partners at @kitchenhub, you can eat actual fake fast food in the Great White North starting NOVEMBER 12th! Mooby food orders will be available for DELIVERY exclusively from our friends at @skipthedishes, November 26th to December 7th! After successful launches in Los Angeles, Jersey and Chicago, I’m delighted to moooove Mooby’s to T-Dot, launching as a socially-distanced, pick-up-only experience, transformed with signage and memorabilia to really replicate the fictional fast foodery in #Etobicoke, downtown #Toronto, and elsewhere throughout the GTA. Eat our @beyondmeat Cow-Tipper, a fried chicken CockSmoker, Hater Totz, or try our newest menu item concocted just for Canada: Mooby’s Moo-tine! Sadly, @jayandsilentbob won’t be there, as Covid is keeping us below the border. But as soon as @justinpjtrudeau says it’s cool, @jaymewes and I will be there to put a chicken in every pot (or a little pot in every chicken) as Mooby’s expands across not just @degrassi land, but also the other Provinces! To sign up for the mailing list and be alerted when reservations are open, click the link in my bio! Amazing art by @thedarknatereturns (with more to come),” Smith wrote. You can view the post below:

Back in September, ComicBook.com paid a visit to the Mooby’s in New Jersey and spoke to Smith about his pop-up journey.

"We honestly thought we'd be done in Los Angeles, and then folks here at Gianni's reached out," Smith explained. "It's a gift, not only to be able to do this in the hometown, like where [Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash] is right down the street and stuff. And we get so much, so we can have a mini Stash here at the same time. Like this Jersey version of Mooby's is now turning this into something real, because without the Jersey version, it would only happen in WeHo, and people would've been like, 'All right, well. Of course. They do that sort of thing there.'"

"Because it came out here, we got a call from three other cities, where we're like, we know where we're going in August, in October, and November. So that was something that six months ago, I was not like, 'Oh, we're going to be in the pop-up restaurant business.' But it's fun. I mean, I don't know if anyone's going to be able to retire off this sort of thing."

"In terms of leaving what was the home base and trying it out on the road, this is the first model, and it's done incredibly well. So we'll keep doing that, where it's like, we do a Mooby's pop-up and then do a show in the area... But now that it's kind of been modeled, like this is something we'll keep doing until people are like, 'We're done with your sh*t.' Like it's one more arrow to add to the quiver."

