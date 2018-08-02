Kevin Smith Celebrates First Birthday Since His Heart Attack With Perfect ‘Clerks’ Reference

It’s Kevin Smith‘s 48th birthday today, and the writer/director is taking a very different look at his life this year than he has in the past. Earlier this year, Smith suffered a heart attack on stage that could have cost him his life.

To celebrate another year on Earth, Smith looked back to Clerks, his 1994 film that launched his entire career.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today, August 2nd, 2018, I am 48 years old,” Smith wrote. “This is me leaning against the wall that changed my life. Speaking of life, I almost didn’t make it out alive this year. So in the words of the great Dante Hicks ‘I’m not even supposed to be here today!’”

As you can see in the photo, Smith is standing outside of the building where Clerks was filmed more than 20 years ago, in the same spot where the character he portrayed, Silent Bob, always liked to stand.

The quote that he included in the post was also a major part of the movie. Dante Hicks was the main character in Clerks, played by Brian O’Halloran. Throughout the events of the film, Dante consistently reminded those around him, as well as the audience, that it wasn’t even his day to be at work. “I’m not even supposed to be here today,” became his tag-line of sorts.

Smith ended the post with a call to his fans to help support his show, Hollyweed, which he’s currently trying to get funded.

Nerds around the world are certainly grateful that Smith survived his heart attack, and his humorous post about such a difficult subject reminds us all why we became fans of his in the first place.