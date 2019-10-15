Kevin Smith Shares a Closer Look at ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’s Mooby’s

Production for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is in full swing and the movie's director and star, Kevin Smith, is keeping fans posted on the filming process. Earlier today, the filmmaker released the eighth chapter of his Road To Reboot video series, which is giving fans a closer look at the new film's Mooby's, a location staple in the Kevin Smith Cinematic Universe.

"This is my fourth Mooby's in 20 years," Smith explains. "Mooby's is 20 years old this year, man. We first shot the Mooby's in Dogma in 1999," he added. "It's almost like a returning cameo," he explained.

"Just like The Simpsons have Krusty Burger, the View Askew universe has Mooby's, man, and it was delightful to be back in one again, even for a day, man, and it's gone. It's so weird, man, I wrote about this for two f****** years, rewrote this scene, rewrote this scene, and s*** like that. Then we get here, and you get to see it, absorb it, love it, and then f****** get to work, and then maximize the day and finish it all before you're done and s***. Thankfully, I have the footage to look at it for the rest of my life and stuff, but this is it," he pondered.

"It's going by in a blink. Fast... like fast food," he joked.

In a previous Road to Reboot video, Smith talked more about Mooby's, and expressed a wish for it to become a real fast food restaurant one day.

"I'm also always hoping that one day, one day, some like rich investor's just like, 'I would like to open a Mooby's.' Like, awe, could you imagine? He would have to be vegan, though. That'd be the irony. Big cow on the billboard and s*** and people are like, 'Where are your burgers?'. I'm like 'They're beyond burgers, b****.'"

This is the fourth Smith film to feature a Mooby's. In addition to Dogma, the faux restaurant chain can be seen in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II, which almost exclusively took place in the restaurant.

Mooby's isn't the only Smith location you can expect to see in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Smith recently teased a look at Brodie's Secret Stash, the store owned by Jason Lee's Mallrats' character that was first seen in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. The film will also feature the iconic Quick Stop location, which was the place that started it all back with Clerks in 1994.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made."

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

