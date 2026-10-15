Kevin Smith Confirms How You Can Win a Role in His Next Movie, And It’s Easy

Filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith, in collaboration with Decentralized Pictures, has just announced a first-of-its kind Kevin Smith Casting Award, and recipients of the award will receive a major opportunity—a speaking role in the next Kevin Smith film. Unveiled today, the Clerks and Mallrats writer and director is seeking submissions from aspiring actors and actresses who are 18 years old or older for a contest that will require them to record themselves saying provided lines from fan-favorite Askewniverse character Jay.

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The first round will see the Decentralized Pictures community selecting the top submissions, at which point Smith and the Decentralized Pictures Board will select up to two recipients of the award. And, for those willing to send in a submission, there is a major potential prize on the table: a speaking role in Smith’s next movie, as well as travel support for the film shoot. See the below for more information about the requirements and how to enter.

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How to Submit to the Kevin Smith Casting Award

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Kevin Smith is staying incredibly busy of late, including with his upcoming Star Wars and Marvel crossover, but he is nevertheless making time for this exciting first-ever opportunity. “I’m thrilled to team up with the folks at Decentralized Pictures to find new talent to join the View Askewniverse,” Smith said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what kind of wonderful talent the community brings to the table for this film.” For those wanting to be part of this contest, information on submissions can be found on the Decentralized Pictures website, and the requirements are as follows: submissions must come from aspiring actors who are at least 18 years old, and they must be able to travel to Canada or Los Angeles for the shoot. The lines must be said as they are written, but actors are encouraged to interpret the material in their own way, “While remaining faithful to the character.”

The top projects will be selected by the Decentralized Pictures community via their transparent voting platform. Each submission will be evaluated based on its “creative identity and artistic voice.” Submissions are open now until November 15, and the review period will conclude on November 22. The recipients will be announced shortly after that date. About the prize, co-founder and CEO of Decentralized Pictures, Leo Matchett, said in a statement, “We are honored to collaborate with a film icon like Kevin Smith to continue Decentralized Picture’s mission of uplifting emerging talent in film. We value our community’s insight, and know that with their involvement, we will find the right talent to fulfill this extraordinary opportunity.”

Will you be trying your hand at a submission for this award? Share your thoughts in the comments below.