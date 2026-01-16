Kevin Smith’s New DC Series Explores Origin of Classic Superman Villain (And We Can’t Wait)

Kevin Smith has taken on several of DC’s iconic characters over the years, with his beloved Green Arrow run immediately coming to mind. He’s also been at the helm of multiple Batman miniseries and even had a hand in the recent Deadpool/Batman #1, but for his newest project, Smith is jumping into the Superman side of the DC Universe and taking on one of the Man of Steel’s classic villains.

DC has announced that Kevin Smith will be joining Eric Carrasco (Supergirl) and artist Nick Pitarra (The Manhattan Projects) on a new series titled Bizarro: Year None. As the name implies, the four-issue miniseries will focus on the powerful and always surreal Bizarro and what makes him tick, but through the viewpoint of Jimmy Olsen and Perry White. This will be the “definitive, indefintiive” version of the origin, so if you are a fan of Superman’s oddball counterpart, you won’t want to miss out on all the chaotic fun.

Bizarro: Year None Will Showcase The Classic Superman Villain In A Brand New Way

DC teased a bit of what fans can expect from the new series, stating that Smith and Carrasco are bringing “a blend of humor, heart, and high-concept storytelling to a character whose contradictions have made him a fan-favorite for decades.” As for what to expect from Pitarra’s artwork, which you can get a preview of above, DC teased that Pitarra’s “bold, hyper-detailed artwork grounds the series’ surreal tone, giving readers a version of Bizarro’s world that feels both familiar and unsettling.”

Bizarro: Year None will follow Jimmy Olsen and Perry White on an adventure that will take them to outer space and a whole new dimension. When they arrive in that dimension, they find it’s a mirrored version of Metropolis in some ways, but also vastly different in others, including that it actually holds the Daily Planet’s newspaper as an article of faith. Perry and Jimmy get to work on figuring out what created this world and how it came to be, and when they eventually find them, Jimmy and Perry have to decide if this mystery person is just a misguided Superman fan, an agent of chaos, or no one at all.

The first issue of Bizarro: Year None will hit comic stores on April 1st, 2026, and it will release new issues until its final issue in July. The first issue will be 32 pages and will retail for $4.99, and will feature variant covers from Frank Quitely, Fernando Pasarin, and Ibrahim Moustafa, as well as a foil variant from Pitarra.

