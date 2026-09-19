12 Years Ago Today, Kevin Smith Made His Weirdest Movie (& Its Ending Is Still Hilarious)

It has been 12 years since Kevin Smith released his most polarizing movie, a film that was widely mocked by mainstream audiences but embraced by Smith’s hardcore movie fans. That is mostly because the movie was Smith’s weirdest movie, and his fans knew that it originated from one of the director’s podcasts, where he came up with the idea for the ending and then decided to make a movie that led to that point. In fact, for all the complaints about the movie’s quality and bizarre story, that ending that made Smith laugh so hard when he came up with it in his podcast remains one of the funniest endings of Smith’s legendary movie career.

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On September 19, 2014, Kevin Smith released his black comedy body horror movie Tusk, a movie that has gone on to become a minor cult film.

Kevin Smith’s Tusk Came Out in 2014

Image Courtesy of A24

In 2014, Kevin Smith released his first wide-release movie since his studio movie Cop Out stalled his career in 2010. Cop Out was a chance for Smith to show his directing talent in a bigger studio release, based on a story written by someone else. However, things didn’t go right in the movie, as one of his stars, Bruce Willis, balked at some of Smith’s suggestions, and the two men butted heads so much that Smith has said in later years that it ruined his experience making the movie. It took four years before Smith released another major wide-release movie, although he did make Red State in 2011, a horror thriller that received a limited release.

Tusk easily had the strangest concept of any Kevin Smith movie at that time. Justin Long and Haley Joel Osment starred as best friends who host their own podcast where they like to interview eccentric people, often in an attempt to humiliate them for more views. Wallace (Long) headed to Canada to interview an internet sensation who accidentally severed his own leg with a katana. When he arrived, he learned the kid died by suicide, and he wanted to find someone else to interview there so his trip wasn’t wasted. That is when he found a man named Howard Howe (Michael Parks), a retired seaman in a wheelchair.

What happened after that was some of the most disturbing sequences of events that Kevin Smith ever put to film. Howard told Wallace a story about his obsession with a walrus named Mr. Tusk, who he claimed rescued him after a shipwreck. This then led to the real shocks, when Howard drugged Wallace and then began to surgically mutilate the podcaster until, at the end, Wallace was literally shaped like a walrus and surgically attached to a walrus costume.

This then ended with the moment that Kevin Smith came up with on his podcast. After Wallace was able to kill Howard, there was no turning back. The final scene showed Teddy visiting Wallace in a wildlife refuge, where he fed him a fish. As Teddy left with Wallace’s girlfriend (Genesis Rodriguez), Wallace the walrus then began to cry while bellowing out his goodbye. It remains the single most ridiculous and hilarious thing that Smith has ever filmed.

Tusk Formed During a Podcast and Started With Its Ending

Image Courtesy of YouTube

That ending is what made Kevin Smith decide to make Tusk in the first place. Smith was recording a podcast episode, “SModcast 259: The Walrus and The Carpenter,” and he was talking with his longtime friend and Clerks producer Scott Mosier. The two were talking about an article they read in which a person offered people lodging free of charge if they would dress up like a walrus. This enraptured Smith and Mosier, and they went on to talk about it for almost an hour. The movie itself included a mid-credits podcast clip that featured Smith describing a scene with the walrus crying and bellowing, and he and Mosier both lost it, laughing at the entire idea of a scene like this. This included Smith saying he wanted to make a movie about this idea, and he left it up to his fans.

On top of making a movie based on the ad (which turned out to be a prank ad posted by a man named Chris Parkinson) and the hilarious ending moment, Smith had other reasons to make Tusk. He said he didn’t want Tusk to be an indie call to arms due to his own frustration. With Tusk, Smith said he just wanted to make a weird movie that would showcase Michael Parks while telling what Smith referred to as “a fu**ed up story.” What he did attracted attention, with A24 distributing it, although it ended up as a box office disappointment. Its reviews were wildly mixed, with The Seattle Times calling it “disgusting and pointless” while IGN praised it for being “funny, strange, disquieting, and occasionally gory.”