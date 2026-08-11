Marvel and Star Wars Crossover Confirmed for 2027, Combining the Two Biggest Franchises

Ever since Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012 and got the Star Wars franchise back off the ground after some dormancy, there was a lingering question for many fans: Could the series ever get to a point where it crossed over with the Marvel superheroes? Patton Oswalt’s infamous filibuster from Parks & Rec no doubt incepted the idea in many minds, but given the complexities of the lore and the sacredness that both fan bases have for the franchises, it seemed unlikely. Even as Marvel crossed over with the likes of Alien, Predator, and Planet of the Apes, Star Wars remained in its own corner of the universe. That is, until now.

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Marvel Comics has confirmed that, beginning in 2027, Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles will be published in January, launching a five-issue limited event series that concludes in May, marking the franchise’s 50th anniversary. EW reveals that longtime director, Star Wars fan, and comic scribe Kevin Smith will pen the series, which teams him up with artist David Marquez for a story that brings together the likes of Luke Skywalker, Captain America, Han Solo, Spider-Man, Chewbacca, and the Hulk, along with Doctor Doom and Darth Vader.

Marvel/Star Wars Crossover Confirmed for 2027

Plot details about the Star Wars/Marvel crossover haven’t fully been disclosed, but the news about the series does confirm some details. Thanks to “a reality-shattering spell,” the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope will “unfold on Earth” before the eyes of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (and villains). It remains to be seen what that means exactly, but the battle lines are already being drawn with the likes of the Avengers teaming up with the Rebel Alliance and all of Marvel’s villains joining the Empire.

“Back in the early ‘80s, I had a subscription to Marvel’s Star Wars comics. And as fun as it was to follow the continuing adventures of Luke, Leia, and Han, I always wished that Spider-Man or Doctor Doom could cross over into their cinematic saga,” Smith said in a statement. “So when the opportunity arose to actually tell that story, nobody had to Force my hand! I’m ecstatic to be writing Hope Assembles for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars! Many thanks to Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm for trusting me to fly the Falcon and the Quinjet!”

Marvel’s outgoing editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski added that the idea of crossing over both franchises has been on their minds since the Star Wars comic license returned to Marvel back in 2015, adding: “Getting the call with the green light from Lucasfilm was a magical moment; it was as if Han Solo himself had called to tell me, ‘You’re all clear, kid!’”

Fans will no doubt already be wondering how the story of Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles will play out when it’s published next year. The cover art revealed by the publishers offers a hint of the characters that will appear alongside each other, featuring both Doctor Doom and Darth Vader standing side-by-side, with Thanos, Ultron, Grand Moff Tarkin, Greedo, and Venom all collected.

Of note, it seems like nothing is off limits for the Marvel side, with characters ranging from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the X-Men to the Fantastic Four and even Deadpool being shown in the art. That said, the Star Wars side of the equation does seem fully limited to the first movie from 1977, as all the designs harken back to the original, and with the likes of the Emperor, Boba Fett, and Ewoks nowhere to be found.

News swirled last year of a Star Wars & Avengers crossover being in the works, so today’s announcement may not have surprised some keen online denizens. That said, reports last year noted that Mark Millar would be the one bringing it to life, meaning the confirmation that Smith will get to be the mastermind behind the event at least delivered something of a surprise.