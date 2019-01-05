Kevin Smith Confirms ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Filming Date and Location, Not in Black and White

It has been nearly 18 years since Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was released in theaters, bringing the fan favorite Kevin Smith characters to the forefront after introducing them in Clerks back in 1994 and having them appear in various films such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma.

Back in 2017, in was announced that the characters would be getting their own movie once again with Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which will begin filming this year.

During Smith’s New Year’s Eve edition of his Hollywood Babble-On podcast with Ralph Garman, the radio host best known for The Joe Schmo Show, the director gave some new details about the upcoming comedy movie. Warning: Strong Language Ahead…

Smith revealed he’ll be heading to Louisiana in February to begin production on the film.

“The return of Jay and Silent Bob,” teased Garman. “You’re calling it Jay and Skinny Bob now, aren’t you?”

“Yeah, it’s different. Jay and Vegan Bob,” joked Smith, who changed up his lifestyle and lost a ton of weight after suffering from a severe heart attack last year.

Smith discussed his process for preparing for the new movie, which involved going back to look at his previous works.

“You know, honestly, I’ve looked at all the flicks, because that’s what I do, I watch my own movies and jerk off all the time,” he joked. “I’m actually kind of thinner but I look more like Clerks era Silent Bob, uh, than anything else, so it still kind of works out.”

The mention of Clerks provoked an eager plea from Garman.

“Don’t do this one in black and white,” he said.

“I won’t. I’ll try not to,” Smith replied. “But yeah, man, that’s f**king, I’m ready.”

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here.

Earlier this week, the director shared a photo of the movie’s first pre-pre-production meeting alongside Jordan Monsanto, a producer of the film and wife of Jason Mewes AKA Jay.

“Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office!,” Smith wrote. “@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

While there isn’t a ton of information surrounding the new movie, the IMDB plot description says it follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Currently, the only other cast member listed is Brian O’Halloran, who is expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date, but will begin filming in early 2019.