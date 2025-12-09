Kevin Smith Gives Update on Dogma 2, Teases Ben Affleck’s Role in Sequel (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Kevin Smith provided a new update on Dogma 2 and what Ben Affleck’s role in the film may look like. In 1999, Kevin Smith unleashed his biting religious satire, Dogma, onto the world. The film was a hilarious, star-studded story about Catholicism, where two fallen angels (played by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon) are trapped on Earth and set out on a quest to get back into Heaven. However, if they were to succeed, it would end all life as we know it, creating an incredible conundrum. Although the film has a pretty definitive conclusion, many have wondered about a sequel for decades.

Due to all kinds of rights issues, the prospect of a Dogma 2 was largely impossible. However, as fate would have it, those rights issues have been sorted, and a sequel is now on the table. Last year, writer/director Kevin Smith teased Dogma 2 and noted that it would involve Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in some capacity, though they were not formally attached. So, what’s the status on that?

Kevin Smith Teases Dogma 2‘s Story

I spoke with Kevin Smith for the 4K re-release of Dogma, and naturally, I had to ask him what the situation was with the sequel. This is the guy who has talked about a Mallrats sequel for years, but it hasn’t happened. Smith is very aware that some of his movies linger in limbo like that, but will Dogma 2 actually happen?

“Before I leave this best of all possible worlds, absolutely. But I’m the kind of guy that has to build a lot of runway for a long time. I mean, mind you, I’ve been talking about making Moose Jaws for 10 years. We’re very close, you know what I’m saying? But a Dogma follow-up has the benefit of people of brand name recognition. So it may be easier to get to than some other things. Dogma will be much easier to get financed than Moose Jaws.”

Smith noted that he recently met with Ben Affleck about a separate, unnamed project at Affleck’s studio Artists Equity. He noted that Affleck is aware of the idea from Smith talking about it publicly and that they talked about Dogma during his recent visit, but it doesn’t sound like there’s anything official locked down. Still, if it all comes together and Affleck is down to make it, how would that work? Affleck’s character Bartleby became mortal and was subsequently killed at the end of the film. Would Dogma 2 see him in purgatory or Hell?

“What a great question. You’re asking the right questions. After Dogma came out, people would be like, ‘What happens to Bartleby and Loki at the end? And I was like, well, if you’re a touchy-feely Christian, you believe in forgiveness. But if you’re an old school Catholic like myself, they’re burning in hell. They broke the laws, and that’s what happens. There’s punishment there. So that plays into our follow-up. Good eye, good eye.”

Dogma is out now on 4K UHD. Would you like to see a sequel? Let me know in the comments!