Kevin Smith’s Dogma Finally Arrives On 4K Blu-ray

If you’ve kept the faith that Kevin Smith’s 1999 film Dogma would get a 4K Blu-ray release for the 25th anniversary, your prayers have been answered. Not only is the film remastered in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it will also include a generous collection of new bonus features with the cast and crew in addition to legacy content.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, these new bonus features include a new physical media introduction with Kevin Smith, the “Making Dogma” feature-length documentary about the making of the film, a featurette with the Director of Photography Robert Yeoman, a new Q&A session with the cast and crew, additional content in the Sermons from the Mount series, and a 25th anniversary teaser and theatrical trailer. It’s no surprise that Kevin Smith and crew went all out for this release given that he once said that that home media sales on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot was the main reason that Clerks III got the greenlight,

Dogma 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders

Pre-orders for the standard edition of Dogma on 4K Blu-ray are available now here at Walmart for $29.96 and here on Amazon for $42.99 with a release date set for December 9th. The price on Amazon is expected to match Walmart before that date, and pre-order customers will automatically get the discount. Note that Lionsgate is also selling an exclusive, limited edition Steelbook edition of the film with a Buddy Christ cover and a bonus 25th-anniversary Dogma: Revelations of the Easily Offended booklet for $39.99 on sale.

Released in 1999, Dogma stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as two fallen angels who attempt to return to Heaven. Earning generally positive reviews, the film grossed $43.9 million worldwide against a production budget of $10 million. Back in April, Kevin Smith announced a 25th anniversary Dogma screening tour with Iconic Events that concluded with a screening of the 4k restoration in June. In other words, we knew that this 4K Blu-ray was coming, but we were pleasantly surprised that so much effort was put into it.

We’re also keeping our fingers crossed for the sequel, which Kevin Smith teased exactly one year ago with the following statement:

“Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f—ing touch it. You’ll ruin it,’” Smith said. “And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f—ing tickled. I found a way in.”