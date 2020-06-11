Kevin Smith Hosting Jaws Live-Tweeting Party This Saturday

✖

If you've watched Clerks, Mallrats, or Chasing Amy, it's basically impossible not to realize that filmmaker Kevin Smith is a big fan of Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jaws. Now, Smith is hosting a Jaws live-tweet on Saturday night, giving fans a chance to see the original summer blockbuster through his eyes. To celebrate the film's release on 4K for its 45th anniversary, Smith is doing a Jaws At Home livetweet. #JawsAtHome kicks off at 4 p.m. ET/ 1p.m. PT on Saturday, June 13. You can follow along with the fun on the #JawsAtHome hashtag. And maybe Smith will even share some thoughts about his forthcoming film, MooseJaws.

In Clerks, Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) spins a tortilla chip around in a jar of salsa, humming the Jaws theme and repeating lines from the movie, modifying them for "Salsa Shark" rather than Jaws. In Mallrats, T.S. Quint (Jeremy London) wants to propose to his girlfriend as Jaws pops out of the water on the ride at Universal Studios. And in Chasing Amy, Alyssa Jones (Joey Lauren Adams) and Banky Edward (Jason Lee) share a series of stories about injuries they got during sex in a scene that's ripped almost directly from a similar scar-comparing scene in Jaws -- right down to a lookalike light fixture.

You can see the announcement from Amblin Entertainment below.

This Saturday, the beaches will be open, it'll be a beautiful day and people will have a wonderful time when we all get together for the JAWS Twitter Watch Party, presented by host and honorary Amity lifeguard @ThatKevinSmith. Fire up your copy of #JAWS (now on UHD!) and join us! pic.twitter.com/VpFFadDPTm — Amblin (@amblin) June 10, 2020

The mayor from Jaws, who wanted the beaches open and the economy humming even when it was not good for public safety, was the frequent punchline of jokes made in the early days of the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down much of the global economy as people around the world want into quarantine-like social distancing plans in March.

"Moose Jaws is the movie I'm doing that's Jaws but with a moose instead of a shark," Smith said recently. "We have a phone call about it with some of the folks that we made Reboot with next week. A conference call. So yeah, it may be bubbling back to life. Wouldn't that be nice? Head up to the Canadian outdoors, spread far apart from everybody, making movies. One day, when we're allowed to do that sort of thing again. So yeah, movement on Moose Jaws!"

First announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2014, Moose Jaws will be the third film in Smith's Canadian horror-focused "True North Trilogy" following Tusk (2014) and Yoga Hosers (2016). There haven't been many updates on Moose Jaws since that initial announcement, though Smith did reveal in 2018 that the money to make Moose Jaws was available.

"Moose Jaws, we have money for it. Isn't that crazy? That just happened in the last two weeks and stuff," Smith said in an episode of his Fatman Beyond (then Fatman on Batman) podcast at the time. "More when I know, and I'll know very soon."

