Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes’ Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow Kicks Off Today

Kevin Smith’s newest comedy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, was released in theaters earlier this week for a two-night only Fathom Events screening. If you missed your chance to see the special showings of the first “View Askewniverse” flick since Clerks II was released in 2006, have no fear, because Smith is hitting the road with his co-star, Jason Mewes, for the Reboot Roadshow. One fan took to Twitter with some concern over missing the Fathom Events, so Smith is letting fans know that his tour kicks off today and will continue through many cities.

“Just found out I missed my opportunity to see Jay and Bob Reboot in the theatre because it has a super goofy release model and I never heard a peep about it. WTF, @ThatKevinSmith? LOL,” @T4RV wrote.

“It may seem goofy but it’s just a platform release. #RebootRoadshow Tour kicks off in NJ tomorrow and hits 61 more markets after that. @JayMewes and I do local press to promote #JayAndSilentBobReboot in each market, and then when the Tour leaves, the movie opens in that market,” Smith replied.

Smith is kicking off the Reboot Roadshow in New Jersey tonight before heading to Chicago. He’s going to be hitting many cities from Seattle to New York City. You can check out the full schedule here.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is already up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 69% critics rating after 16 reviews and a 95% audience score after 412 reviews. This is pretty impressive considering the movie is the sequel to a comedy movie that was made 18 years ago.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith‘s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will soon be playing in select cities.