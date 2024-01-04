Kevin Smith Selling Movie Props, Signed Merch, and More at 3-Day Online/In-Person Auction

Kevin Smith will hold an hours-long auction event this weekend at Smodcastle Cinemas in New Jersey, giving fans a chance to bid on props, merchandise, and behind-the-scenes ephemera from projects he has been involved in (and even a few he hasn't), with proceeds going to Smodcastle, an embattled movie theater that Smith and a handful of friends purchased in 2022. In addition to holding special screenings that command higher ticket prices, Smith also regularly offers up rarities from his personal vault for sale at Smodcastle events in order to help his childhood movie theater stay afloat.

This weekend's auction is a bit different than the ones that have come before, though; in addition to having a scheduled time and date (this Saturday starting at 2 p.m. ET), it will also mark the first time Smith has incorproate an online component to the sales, giving fans who can't make it to Smodcastle a chance to bid on some of the goodies.

"My friends and I bought our hometown movie theater last year – the same cinema where my love of movies was born," Smith told ComicBook.com in a statement. "But the theatrical exhibition game has been tough, to say the least. So we help pay our staff salaries and keep the lights on with auctions before any events I attend. The auctions are always a chaotic good time, but not everyone wants to attend a two hour sale-a-thon just to watch a movie they've seen before. So we decided to give the auction its own dedicated show with Smauction on Saturday! Folks can bid on movie wardrobe, signed stuff and sweet swag from my personal collection and all the money we make supports our cinema. And for the first time, we're bringing it online, so folks who can't make it to Jersey can still get in on the action!"

His commitment to the theater isn't just surface-level: Smith also lives in an apartment in the same building as the theater when he's staying in Jersey. The indie film icon also shot his next feature film, The 4:30 Movie, there over the summer.

Items in the auction include signed posters, prints, and merchandise; hockey jersey crests (including some wild ones Smith had created exclusively for events like movie marathons and even his outings as director in the Arrowverse); and some wardrobe and props from Jay & Silent Bob Reboot and other Smith projects. He also has a number of the cast and crew gifts for things like DeGrassi: The Movie (later released as DeGrassi Goes Hollywood) and Catch & Release.

You can bid now at the link above, and online bidding runs through Saturday afternoon.